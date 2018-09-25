Jake Paul: Why He Wants To Fight Floyd Mayweather Even Though He Knows He’ll Get ‘Decimated’

What is Jake Paul thinking? After winning his boxing match against Deji, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he would ‘love’ to go twelve rounds with the undefeated Floyd Mayweather!

After seemingly hanging up the gloves for good after beating Conor McGregor, 30, in 2017, Floyd Mayweather, 41, will come out of retirement to take on Manny Pacquiao, 39, in a rematch of their 2015 fight. Before taking on “Pac-Man,” Floyd will reportedly have a tune-up match with an unnamed opponent, per Forbes. As for who would want to take that L, Jake Paul, 21, volunteers as tribute. Though he just barely beat KSI’s little brother, Deji, 21, in August, Jake’s willing to get beaten up by the man they call “Money” – for that exact reason. “Jake would love to get in the ring with Floyd because he knows that it would turn out very lucrative for him,” a source close to Jake and Floyd EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Though many would think it was a joke – and Jake would easily get decimated quickly — he knows that there is a huge payday for anyone that gets in the ring with Floyd,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. It’s all about the money, it seems, and if there’s anyone who can talk as much trash as Floyd, it’s a Paul brother. “[Jake] would love to use his social media presence and the hype machine that Floyd provides to make a fight between the two happen.”

So, will Floyd pencil in a fight with Jake ahead of his “9 figure pay day” match with Manny? Don’t count on it. “Floyd is not interested to tarnish his legacy by fighting an amateur,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. Yes, Conor could be considered an amateur boxer, since the UFC champ was more trained in MMA than the “sweet science” of boxing. However, Conor had won UFC gold by the time he and Floyd faced off. Jake only went five rounds with Deji before being awarded a win.

However, Floyd is willing to have Jake involved in his fight with many. “[He] would much rather have Jake be on the undercard. Because at the end of the day, Floyd is a businessman and sees the benefit of Jake being a part of a future fight card.” Maybe he and Chris Brown can fight?

Floyd made a cameo in one of Jake’s videos in 2018, where the YouTuber claimed the 50-0 boxer was his trainer, per the Daily Dot. “It could be a boxing match, it could be an MMA fight, but it doesn’t matter—it’s a fight,” Floyd said on Jake’s video. “I got your back. I’m going to train you. I’m going to help you with certain skills you need to know.”