Holly Madison & Husband Split After 4 Years Together: ‘They Filed For Divorce Weeks Ago’

Say It Ain’t So! Holly Madison & her hubby are calling it quits. See the details of the divorce that was reportedly filed ‘weeks ago.’

Former Playboy stunner Holly Madison, 38, has split with husband Pasquale Rotella, 44. While the news first broke on Sept. 25, the pair actually filed for divorce “weeks ago,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The decision comes after just four years of marriage, as the couple tied the knot back in September of 2014. So, why call it splits? There was “no dramatic reason” for the decision, but over time, they just “grew apart,” a source also told the publication.

While it’s unclear who was the one to file for divorce, it is evident that they are keeping their children’s best interests at heart through the breakup! Both parents are committed to their family and putting their kids’ best interests first, the source added when speaking to ET. Holly and Pasquale share two children together. They welcomed their daughter, Rainbow Aurora, in March of 2013. Three years later the reality star gave birth to their second child, Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella!

The former Girls Next Door cast member first met Pasquale in 2011, in Las Vegas. Pasquale is the founder of Insomniac Events, the promotion company that throws some of the hottest EDM festivals of today, such as the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival. Just last year, Holly talked about the possibility of having more kids with her business big wig hubby. “I think we definitely want more kids, but I want to wait a couple years and get used to what we have and do other things. Even if it’s when I’m older and we adopt kids, that’d be great, too,” she said in a 2017 interview with Las Vegas Review.

Holly was notoriously formerly romantically linked to Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner. She called it quits with the late magazine mogul back in 2008, after being Hef’s No. 1 girl for several years. “Hef and I can’t get married and have kids…so it was fun while it lasted but it wasn’t right for my old age. I got too old for Hef,” she said following the split.