‘Bringing Up Bates’ Stars Carlin Bates & Evan Stewart Get Engaged – See The Huge Ring

‘Bringing Up Bates’ star Carlin Bates & Evan Stewart are getting married! Read about how Evan popped the question to Carlin right here!

A congratulations are in order! Bringing Up Bates stars Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart are getting hitched. That’s right, the two of them are officially engaged, after Evan popped the question at Portland Head Lighthouse this past weekend. “To say ‘yes’ to the man of my dreams is an opportunity that is a once in a lifetime dream come true!” Carlin told PEOPLE. Check out her huge engagement ring below!

And according to Carlin, Evan completely nailed his proposal. “I’m overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness that Evan put into this surprise destination engagement,” she added. “It was a magical place with the one person that completes me in every way! I’m overjoyed to be his fiancé!”

Apparently, Evan surprised Carlin in Nashville where she and her parents were visiting their brother Lawson Bates to watch him record a song. Then, they all whisked away to Maine. Before he got down on bended knee, Evan not only had a limo pick the two of them up, he read a love poem to her, and as he proposed, and then the pair danced while a musician played nearby. Honestly, if this isn’t proposal goals, we don’t know what is.

Bringing Up Bates: Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart Are Engaged https://t.co/7sdPNGpHA5 pic.twitter.com/KkzudYPzst — Viral News Bit (@viralnewsbit) September 24, 2018

