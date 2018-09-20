While rehearsing new choreography, KaShara slips and falls in front of the coaches and other girls in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘DCC: Making the Team.’ Is she OK? Watch the jaw-dropping sneak peek!

Famed choreographer Nick Florez comes to training camp to teach the rookies and the veterans all-new choreography on this week’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team. Nick has choreographed for Pink and Katy Perry. He’s also performed with Britney Spears and Janet Jackson over the years. He definitely knows his stuff!

“I’m excited to have Nick. I think he’ll help us with some of our decisions,” Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli Finglass says in the preview. There are still 7 more girls to cut, and Kelli says she’s even willing to cut a veteran! Nick’s choreography isn’t easy whatsoever. His style keeps the girls on their toes. As the girls perform the new choreography, Nick gets a little frustrated with the girls. “When we give notes in rehearsals, we have time to give them once,” he says. “So if I say straight leg in the beginning, I don’t want to say it again. I cant. I don’t have time to say it again.” However, he does compliment Amber, a rookie, for picking up the material so quickly.

During the second round of performances, veteran KaShara takes a brutal fall after a kick. Everyone flinches when KaShara hits the ground on her left leg. That fall was NASTY, but she handles it like a pro. She’s definitely going to have a bruise. “KaShara says she’s OK, but that fall was hard and loud,” Kelli says. Kelli wants KaShara to get looked at by the trainer. Let’s hope KaShara isn’t injured! Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team season 13 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on CMT.