Cardi B’s feature on the new track, from rapper Pardison Fontaine, throws some MAJOR shade at Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B, 25, is still livid about her messy Sept. 7 fashion week fight with Nicki Minaj, 35, and she’s letting her hatred spew out in the recording studio. On her Sept. 20 release of “Backin’ It Up” with rapper Pardison Fontaine, Cardi got REAL about how she feels about the feud.”Bitches think they f**kin’ with me, must be sick in the head//Why don’t you chill with the beef and get some chicken instead?” she spits on the track.

Cardi seems to confirm just who she’s talking about in the next set of lyrics, which she claims to have “the crown.” In case you don’t remember, Nicki’s latest studio album was entitled Queen, so fans are 100% convinced this song takes a clear shot at her rival rapper. “Got the crown, shut it down//have them hype up in the 6//If she dead, let her lay won’t bring no life into this b**ch,” Cardi raps. “YOU SNAPPED QUEEN,” one fan said on Twitter after hearing the song. “You gave Nicki some bars. I respect that!” another wrote.

The apparent diss comes ten days after Nicki used almost a full episode of her Queen Radio show to verbally attack Cardi. “You’re angry and you’re sad and this is not funny. Get this woman some f**king help. This woman is at the best stage of her career and she’s out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? This s*t ain’t funny, you put your hands on someone…you put your hands on certain people you are going to die,” she said at the time. Clearly, the bad blood boiling between these ladies hasn’t cooled at all.

YOU SNAPPED QUEEN — kim (@Kanyeberly) September 20, 2018

Cardi has dished her fair shar of cruel words towards Nicki before the track as well. “I’ve let a lot of s**t slide!” Cardi started a Sept. 8 Instagram rant, listing off things Nicki allegedly did to her. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f**kin with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!”