Courtney Hadwin, 14, Slays With Fiery Performance With The Struts On ‘AGT’ Finale

YAS, Courtney Hadwin! The 14-year-old sensation wowed on the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage with The Struts. Courtney held her own as they sang a Janis Joplin classic!

Courtney Hadwin has been bringing her A-game all season long while solo on the stage, but she teamed up The Struts for the most awesome and epic duet on the America’s Got Talent finale. Courtney and the band sang an electric rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.” The 14-year-old British singer’s voice sounded on point, as usual. She can clearly hold her own among industry greats!

Courtney has been singing classic songs all season long on America’s Got Talent, and she didn’t disappoint on the finale. During the Sept. 18 finals, Courtney blew everyone away with her rendition of Tina Turner’s “River Deep — Mountain High.” Her voice still astounds everyone. How does she hit such incredible notes?! Howie Mandel has been Courtney’s #1 fan since the beginning. After all, he did give her his Golden Buzzer. After she sang Tina’s song in the finals, Howie told the young singer: “You are on fire… We are watching a superstar in the making!” You got that right, Howie. Courtney is going to have a long career in music. That’s a fact.

The 14-year-old actually didn’t know who she was performing with on the AGT finale until as late as last night! She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the idea of getting the information last-minute was “kind of stressful, but it will be a bit more new to me as well to be able to go through something like that. I’m going to need to do that stuff in the future.” While she’s going to miss America’s Got Talent, Courtney told HollywoodLife that she is looking forward to being “able to release my own music.” We can’t wait to hear it!