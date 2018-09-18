Daniel Emmet: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing Singer & ‘AGT’ Finalist

Is Daniel Emmet about to sing his way to a million dollars? The multilingual classical singer will compete for the crown during the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale, so get all the details on him ahead of the big climax!

Season 13 of America’s Got Talent comes to an amazing close over two nights – Sept. 18 and 19 – as the country will watch ten amazing acts vie for the top prize. Among those competing – like magician Shin Lim, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, areal dance group Zurcaroh and violinist Brian King Joseph – is Daniel Emmet, a 25-year-old singer who almost didn’t make it to the finale! Will this amazing opera singer be named the next AGT winner? Before America makes it pick, get to know all about him.

1. He’s a New York native who now hails from Sin City. Originally from Rochester, New York, Daniel’s dreams of being a professional singer got a shot in the arm when his family relocated to Las Vegas when he was just 15 years old, according to his website. While growing up in “the entertainment capital of the world,” Daniel began taking voice lessons. During that time, he “discovered how powerful the universal language of music can be.”

2. Daniel performs in seven different languages. Speaking of which, Daniel knows a handful of different tongues, which has given him a unique “voice” on AGT. He reportedly knows English, Spanish, Russian, German, French, Italian and Latin. Wow. “For me, music is not only humanity’s only true native tongue – it may be our best hope to ultimately recognize our own humanity in others,” he says on his website.”

“I don’t want to be quarantined with only those I know, and disconnected from those I don’t. I want to share my love of music in all its forms, in hopes of reminding us all of what bonds us together instead of what separates us.” The Opera singer would unite the audience, as he soon became a fan favorite.

3. He’s highly educated. It should come to no surprise that a singer who knows seven different languages has a brain. Daniel didn’t just hone his chops at open mic nights. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree in vocal performance. Well, that $1 million dollar prize would definitely help him pay off any lingering student loans.

4. Daniel almost didn’t make the cut. Daniel performed an original song during his first audience, which didn’t really win over Simon Cowell. The former American Idol judge asked Daniel to learn “Passerà,” an Aleandro Baldi song made famous by Il Divo, according to Classic FM. However, he wouldn’t survive Judge Cuts 1.

5. He owes his success to Steven Tyler and Bruce Willis. Daniel would be brought back as a wildcard in the quarterfinals. By singing an operatic, Spanish version of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” aka the theme from Armageddon, he wowed judges, audiences and began a run that led him to the finals.

Will Daniel win AGT? The first night of the two-night finale airs at Sep. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The grand finale airs the following night at 8 p.m. ET.