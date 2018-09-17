Eliza Dushku, 37, Reveals She Secretly Married Peter Palandjian, 54, In August: See Gorgeous Photos

Surprise! Eliza and Peter tied the knot last month in a stunning ceremony — and they’re finally sharing pics. See for yourself!

What a beautiful bride! Eliza Dushku, 37, married Peter Palandjian, 54, on Aug. 18 after their June engagement — and waited a month before cluing their fans into this exciting news! The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress posted a series of beautiful photos on Instagram on Sept. 17 with a simple caption. “8.18.18.” Even with such a swift turnaround between Peter’s proposal and the wedding, the couple had a super stunning ceremony at a public library in Boston, where both of them are from. Eliza wore a stunning gown, lacy and backless, while her new husband sported a sharp blue suit.

Peter and Eliza have maintained a pretty private relationship, but while fans may not know a ton about them as a couple, one thing is for sure! They looked so happy and in love during their romantic ceremony. The pictures she posted included shots of them kissing, holding hands and posing with their bridal party. We love that they chose to have it in their hometown, which is something Eliza made clear when she announced her engagement with the hashtags, “#BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed.” Peter, a former pro tennis player, is from the city. He graduated from Harvard and now works as the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation.

Eliza lived in Los Angeles for much of her career — and for most of her relationship with Lakers player and longtime boyfriend Rick Fox — before she moved to Boston for school.

So to see the actress marry her dream guy in the city they grew up in is such an amazing, full-circle moment! We can’t say congratulations enough to the happy couple. When will we get to see more pics?