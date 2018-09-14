Selena Gomez’s Surprising Reaction To Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Unexpected Wedding

Jailey is married and the world is SHOOK. As fans deal with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s sudden marriage, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why the news has left Selena Gomez feeling ‘emotional.’

This is not a drill: Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21,have reportedly gotten married, leaving many wondering: what does Selena Gomez think about this? For the longest time, it seemed like Selena, 26, and Justin were destined to end up together, so this sudden marriage must have left her utterly devastated, right? Actually, she’s “emotional but happy” after hearing the news, a source close to Selena shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. Why? “Now, she feels like she can FINALLY move on.”

“It is like even though Justin was with Hailey, Selena thought there was still a chance they would split and that he would get back together with her,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “It held Selena back from finding love herself.” To be fair to Selena, after how many times they went through the “break up-and-make-up” cycle, it wasn’t that farfetched to think Jailey was just a temporary thing and he’d end up back with Selena. Yet, it appears that Jailey is the real deal and we’re never going to get another Jelena reunion.

“Now, Selena knows it’s over once and for all so she feels relieved in a weird way,” the source says. “Although it has been painful, even heartbreaking at times, the news of Justin’s marriage means Selena can finally close that chapter and start to really focus on herself. She fought back the tears and was shocked at hearing the marriage news, but is dealing with it and finding the positive side of things. She is finally ready to move on.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out for a comment.

Does this mean that Jelena is dead and gone for good? It seems like it’s now the era of Jailey. Justin and Hailey reportedly sealed the deal and tied the knot in a secret legal ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 13. The couple reportedly went and got all the legal documents signed, so in the eyes of the law, they’re (allegedly) man and wife. However, in the eyes of God, that might be a different circumstance, as a religious source close to the couple say that the two are going to have a “big blowout” to celebrate their alleged nuptials. So, get ready for the Jailey wedding but don’t expect Selena to be on the guest list. It seems that though she’s happy for her ex, she’s ready to find her own “happily ever after.”