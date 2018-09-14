Remy Ma, 38, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump — See Sweet Pics

Remy is making pregnancy look like perfection in her latest pics. She’s got her bare baby belly on display and is absolutely glowing. See for yourself!

Remy Ma, 38, has got a new nickname! The rapper posted a sweet series of baby bump shots to Instagram and captioned the carousel “Remy Mom.” So fitting, considering she kept her budding belly front and center, even pulling her white tee up at one point to show it off. Remy sported double denim in the pics with a dazzled jacket and maternity jeans, plus a pair of colorful sneakers. Her hair was in a top knot, and she accessorized with big hoop earrings. The soon-to-be momma looked amazing flaunting her baby bump and serving looks all at the same time.

While Remy already has an 18-year-old son from a previous relationship, this marks her first pregnancy with her husband Papoose, 40. The two have been married since 2008 when Remy was serving time in prison, and announced that they were expecting in July during their wedding vow renewal ceremony this year. Since they already had all of their family and friends in one place, the couple thought it’d be a perfect time to spill the beans. Papoose put his hands on his wife’s belly and said, “We’re going to have a baby!” Such a sweet moment.

Fans are so excited for these Love & Hip Hop stars to have a little one of their own — and can’t believe how amazing Remy looks pregnant. “You got the angles down pat,” one fan commented on her Insta post. “I swear you can’t tell you pregnant until you turn to the side or something.” So true!

Since Remy said she was four months along when she announced her major news, that means she’s probably in her sixth month in these photos. Not long now until she’s sharing shots of her baby instead of her baby bump. We can’t wait!