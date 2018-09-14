Lauren Swanson is ready to say yes to the dress! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 17 episode of ‘Counting On,’ Josiah Duggar’s fiancee has her future in-laws and dad help her pick out the perfect gown!

The gang’s all here! Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar will be getting married in just a few in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Counting On, and it’s time for Lauren to find her wedding dress! She’s brought along her bridesmaids to the White Dress Boutique, including Jinger, Joy, and Kendra Duggar. Duggar matriarch Michelle Duggar also comes along, as well as Lauren’s mom and dad.

“When I shop, it’s usually… I have a purpose,” Lauren says in the EXCLUSIVE preview. “I go in there. It’s 15 minutes, and I’m out. And so, I did my homework on my dress shopping. I want crepe material, no lace, beads. I want a high neckline, something very modest, which is very hard to find.”

Jinger knows that it can be “stressful” to find a wedding dress in such a short amount of time. “I mean, if you don’t find something within a couple weeks period, you could end up in something you just don’t like,” she says.

Usually, the father of the bride doesn’t come wedding dress shopping, but Lauren really wanted her dad to be part of the process. “Before Josiah came into the picture, my dad was my very best friend,” Lauren explains. “He was someone I would always talk to about anything, if anything was wrong. I really value my dad’s opinion. I really wanted him to be a part of it.” Joy adds that she thinks it’s “really sweet” that Lauren has brought her dad along for the special moment when she says yes to the dress! Counting On airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.