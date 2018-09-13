Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner ‘Violated & Angry’ After Nude Pics Leak — She’s Trying To Ignore The Trolls

Kendall Jenner arriving at Longchamp 70th anniversary party at Opera Garnier in Paris, France. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5023161 110918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com Australia Rights, New Zealand Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Chantilly, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner is spotted out the day after nude photos of the top model were reportedly stolen and posted to social media. The images which were shot on a beach for Russell James' book, "Angels'' quickly went viral. Kendall was all business on the set of a commercial which featured ponys at the Musée du Cheval (Horse Museum) at Chantilly Castle. Her manager Ashlea Helena was also seen with her. Crew were seen bringing food to her trailer and Kendall sported multiple equestrian inspired looks for the shoot. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner arrives at George V in Paris, FRANCE Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5023052 110918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Kendall Jenner arrives at George V in Paris, FRANCE Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5023052 110918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights View Gallery View Gallery 44 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

If having her nude pics leaked weren’t bad enough, the hateful comments about Kendall Jenner’s body left her feeling incredibly hurt! Instead of being dragged down, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s ‘rising above’ the hate.

This was not the way that Kendall Jenner, 22, wanted to break the Internet. While the model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is no stranger to nudity, seeing her nude photo shoot for Russell James’s upcoming book get leaked online left her feeling “violated and angry,” a source close to Kendall EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.com. “She worked hard on the photos with the photographer and it took her a lot of courage to pose nude. So, she is furious that the pics may have been stolen or released without permission.”

If seeing the stolen photos online wasn’t bad enough, the body shaming that came afterwards was even worse! Though some fans thought she looked amazing and “athletic,” others said she was too skinny and needed a sandwich! “It hurts Kendall when she reads what the bullies and trolls online write about her, her body and her family,” a source close to the Kardashian EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She hates when strangers try to bring her down or make her feel bad about her life.”

“Kendall often struggles with anxiety,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and reading mean comments really stings and only makes things worse. So, she does her best to ignore the negative energy and hate in the world. Her mom and sisters taught her a long time ago how to unplug from social media and to ignore the critics. Kendall does her best to follow their advice and to rise above it all.” Plus, if she needs any help in feeling better about this whole scandal, her recent love interest, Anwar Hadid, 19, was left “drooling” over the photos, and seeing her artistic nudity left him wanting her even more than he already did.

It’s good to know that with those signature Kardashian/Jenner cheekbones, her genetics provide her with a thick enough skin to handle her haters. It seems that Kendall is indeed handling this scandal in stride. A day after the nude photoshoot — which featured her riding at horse while completely naked — leaked online, Kendall trolled her own trolls by sharing a video of her riding on top of another horse. It was a masterful case of subtle trolling, showing that nothing anyone can say is going to stop her from living her best life.