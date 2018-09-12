Simon Cowell Raves Over BTS & Reveals He Predicted The K-Pop Craze 3 Yrs. Ago: ‘It’s Just The Beginning’

It seems that, like the rest of the world, Simon Cowell just loves BTS. Ahead of the band’s appearance on ‘AGT’ Simon EXCLUSIVELY reveals to us that he’s not ‘surprised’ that this K-Pop band is taking over the word!

If there’s anyone who knows boy bands and pop groups, it’s Simon Cowell, 58. The man behind groups like Westlife, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix, and One Direction has been called the “king of boy bands.” But, could even he have predicted the massive success of BTS? Actually, yes. Ahead of the BTS’s appearance on the Sept. 12 episode of America’s Got Talent, Simon EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that he knew K-Pop was about to conquer the west. “It’s like a wave!”

“I had this meeting with Sony three years ago,” he tells HollywoodLife.com, “and I remember saying to them that there is thing that is about to come from the east and its called K-Pop and it’s going to crash on here. And they were like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So I am not surprised and this is just the beginning.” Well, that “wave” is going to hit AGT. The boy band – V, 22, Suga, 25, J-Hope, 24, Jungkook, 21, Jin, 25, Jimin, 22, and RM, 24 – will perform their new song, “Idol,” for all their adoring ARMYs.

“I believe the fact that we express our own thoughts and feelings in our music is what has been the driving force that has helped us get where we are now,” Suga told the Grammy Museum’s artistic director Scott Goldman during a sit-down interview, per Soompi. “I think we’ve been able to create good music across a variety of genres because we worked closely in tandem with our agency.”

“The members always create such great melodies and lyrics,” Jimin said, when explaining one of the source’s of their success.” When we reach a moment during the recording process when we have differing opinions, we all get together and have long conversations. We make the effort to resolve the situation in a good direction.” However, all members of BTS know that their success has come thanks to the love and support of their fans.

“Our fans have given BTS wings. They have helped us get this far and because of that, we have a very close bond with our fans.” Jin added, “Our achievements have only been possible because of our fans. Our ‘Love Yourself’ tour isn’t just BTS performing, it’s a space for us to share an experience with our fans.”

Considering just how massive they’ve become, those executives who ignored Simon’s warning are probably kicking themselves. They closest they’re going to get to managing the boys will come on Sept. 12 when they – and the rest of America – tunes in to America’s Got Talent at 8 PM ET/PT and 7 PM CT to see them perform.