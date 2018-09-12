Shawn Mendes Reveals Painful Bruises On His Face After Scary Scooter Accident: Is He OK?

Not the face, not Shawn Mendes’s adorable face! The ‘In My Blood’ singer looked bloody and bruised after a horrible accident. What exactly happened to you, Shawn?

“Oh, my face,” Shawn Mendes, 20, said while speaking with E! News. The “Stitches” singer looked like he was in dire need of some, as his normally good-looking face was covered in these bloody bruises. “I fell off a scooter yesterday. Me and my friend were just…riding these silly electric scooters around the city. I wasn’t even going that fast, actually. I was just going a little slow and I turned around and something happened and I said ‘I don’t want to break a wrist’ so I put my face into the ground. And, I’m here at CMT Crossroads with a bruised face.”

Despite the painful bruises on his face, Shawn has plenty to smile about, since 2018 has been his year. He’s coming off a massive showing at the iHeart Radio Much Music Video Awards, winning four MMVAs. He’s also won a pair of Junos, the Nick Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male Singer, the Radio Disney Music Award for Best Artist (and Fiercest Fans) and two Teen Choice Awards for Choice Summer Male Artists and Choice Pop Song.

On top of that, Sean is up for three People’s Choice Awards, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Male Artist of the Year. “I didn’t know about that. Really?” he said to E! News. “I think I’ve heard about this actually, but I’ve been really busy practicing Zach Brown songs.” When told about how the awards are based on a fan vote, he seemed confident at taking home one or three PCAs. “Amazing. Amazing, so we have a high chance.”

Maybe if Shawn wins another PCA – he took home the award for Favorite Breakout Artist in 2016 – he could trade it for a bike helmet that will protect his face? After all, his mug can’t take any more bruises like that. Perhaps he can ask George Clooney, 57, for a recommendation? George suffered his own scooter accident in July. While jetting around Italy at 60 mph, George went flying when his scooter crashed into the front of a Mercedes-Benz. Though he was bruised and a bit shaken up, he walked away from the accident without any major injuries.