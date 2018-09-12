Josh Murray Admits He’s ‘Concerned’ For Amanda Stanton’s Kids After Her Arrest: ‘I Hope She’ll Get Better’

It looks like Josh Murray still cares about his ex-fiancée, and former ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star, Amanda Stanton! See what he had to say about her arrest.

After seeing his ex-fiancée, Amanda Stanton, 28, get booked for domestic violence, former Bachelorette contestant Josh Murray, 34, had nothing but kind words about the incident. The reality star told a fan on social media that he is actually worried about Amanda, and her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie. “Not at all, sad actually,” the 34-year-old responded to the user who assumed he was laughing about the situation. Concerned for the little ones like I’ve always been, not worried about all my scars – I hope she’ll get better for them, she can do it,” he said in his Tweet.

Amanda was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery after an alleged drunken incident with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, at a post-bachelorette party. The reality TV star had been partying in a hotel room at The Encore for a co-ed bachelorette event with friends when the incident happened, a source told TMZ. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared the following statement with HollywoodLife:

“On 09-10-18 at approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to a Battery Domestic Violence call at a Hotel 3100 block of S Las Vegas Blvd. A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Stanton Battered her boyfriend. Hotel security was notified and police were called. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of Battery Domestic Violence. She was transported to CCDC and booked accordingly.”

Amanda and Josh met on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. While Amanda accepted his proposal at the end of the show, this past January, the couple confirmed they were calling it quits. Following their breakup, Amanda spoke out about the reasons behind the split. “At the end of the day, we’re just very different people and things just didn’t work out,” she said at the time.

The reality TV personality’s rep gave Access a statement about her arrest. “Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the statement read. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”