Are Mel B, 43, & Zac Efron, 30, Dating? — They Reportedly Met On Dating App & Hooked Up

New couple alert? Mel B and Zac Efron reportedly hooked up after exchanging flirty messages on a high-end dating app.

Dating apps aren’t just for us regular people! Mel B, 43, and Zac Efron, 30, have reportedly each tried their hand at online dating and it seemed to bring them together, according to The Sun. The pair met through a super-exclusive dating app where they swapped flirty messages, an insider told the site, adding that they eventually met up IRL at Mel’s home in Los Angeles.

“He ended up driving over to her pad. They hit it off and spent a few enjoyable hours together,” the source said, before adding that their meet-up won’t be turning into anything more serious. “It wasn’t exactly a meeting of minds. Neither saw it as long-term, but there was chemistry there,” the source told the British outlet. “Mel thought Zac had an amazing body.”

Zac was most recently linked to his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario. Speculation that the two of them were an item began when they filmed the 2017 film together, and reignited earlier this year when they were seen walking their dogs together. However, the actress shut down the rumors for good in late May when she told People, “We’re very good friends. Zac and I’ve worked together, and we’re very good friends.”

The reported meet-up also came more than a year after the Spice Girl separated from her husband of nearly 10 years, Stephen Belafonte. She filed for divorce on March 20, 2017, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requested joint custody of their 7-year-old daughter Madison.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Mel B and Zac Efron for comment.