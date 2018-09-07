Kourtney Kardashian Bares Butt In Thong Bikini After Ex Younes Dissed Her For Posting Sexy Pics

Kourtney Kardashian is continuing her reign as queen of the sexy selfie with her latest Instagram post. The reality star got cheeky on social media and fans are wondering if she’s sending a message to her ex.

Kourtney Kardashian takes her health and fitness seriously…and it shows. She flaunted her impressive figure in a mirror selfie, on Sept. 6, donning a black thong bikini and an oversized straw hat. “Cat in the hat,” the mom-of-three captioned the photo. While the eldest Kardashian looked killer in the photo, many were wondering if she was also trying to send a message.

Kourtney took some heat from ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima for posting a similar photo back in July. When the star shared a pic of herself in a colorful thong bikini with a different oversized hat, Younes called her out in the comments. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he wrote. Fans were quick to respond with some not-so-nice words for the model and the couple announced their split shortly after. While Younes hasn’t commented on Kourt’s latest sexy selfie (he wouldn’t dare!), many of her friends have shown their love for the photo. “I was wondering when this pic was going to surface,” wrote friend and former Kim K. personal assistant, Stephanie Shepard. “Guapa,” wrote model, Joan Smalls.

It seems that nothing will stop the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star from posting whatever she pleases on her social media accounts. She has shared more than a few scantily clad photos since splitting from her beau and has gotten super brazen in recent weeks when it comes to standing up for herself. Who could forget the major Twitter feud Kourtney got in with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, following the airing of their epic fight on KUWTK? More recently, Kourt clapped back at TMZ for reporting that her sisters tipped off the paps during a reunion with Younes over Labor Day weekend. “Fake news,” she wrote in response to the article. We love this side of Kourt!