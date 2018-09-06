Wow! We can’t get over how incredible Bo Derek looked in her date night out with boyfriend John Corbett. See the stunning photo of the couple here!

How does she do it?! Bo Derek, 61, was looking years younger than her actual age during a date night out with boyfriend John Corbett, 57. The actress and her beau attended a Sept. 5, Celebrity Fight Night event in Florence, Italy, and they were all smiles as they both showed off their youthful appearances. Bo was seen looking incredibly vibrant in a multicolored maxi dress, which featured an eye-catching print. She paired her dress with a pair of metallic wedges, proving that she was not afraid to make a bold statement! Bo’s boyfriend may be a few years younger than her, but that’s no problem when she’s looking this good!

The fight night was actually a charity event, and was held at the city’s Four Seasons Hotel. Bo and John showed out for a good cause, but they stole the show with their chic ensembles. John was looking dapper in a fitted navy blazer, paired with khaki pants. Loafers and a brightly colored pocket square finished off his look. Other attendees at the charity event included Veronica Bocelli and Reba McEntire!

Bo is best known for her breakout role in the film 10, and playing Jane Parker in the 1981 film, Tarzan, the Ape Man, while her famous boyfriend is known as Aiden Shaw to many fans, who remember him from Sex In The City. The pair have been dating since 2002, and first met after being set up on a blind date! Awww!

So – what is Bo’s secret to her youthful looks? It may have something to do with the fact that she stays super active! Just this past August, Bo was seen adventuring in Mexico, as she joined a team of boaters, experts and tourists from WildAid to go diving among sea animals such as manta rays and whale sharks. No big deal! The star was completely fearless during the trip to Cancun, and undoubtedly, her adventurous spirit contributes to that never-ending glow on Bo’s face. “It was such a personal, incredible encounter with nature,” Bo said to People about the experience. “I’m just so thrilled I got to be a part of it.”