Alexander Skarsgård Refuses To Confirm — Or Deny — He’s Dating Charlize Theron: Think ‘Whatever’ You Want

Alexander Skarsgård will let people talk, but he won’t give answers! Find out why he’s so tight-lipped about his love life in a Sept. 6 interview with ‘The Wall Street Journal.’

Alexander Skarsgård, 42, didn’t give us a “Yes.” But it’s not a “No,” either! He’s been reportedly flirting with Flarsky co-star and supposed former flame Charlize Theron, 43, while filming, which he refused to confirm in his interview with The Wall Street Journal, published on Sept. 6. People can spout all kinds of theories, for all he cares! “It doesn’t affect me. People can think whatever they want,” the Big Little Lies actor told the magazine. Mind you, he still hears the word on the street despite not having any social media handles, he added.

“It’s impossible to live in a vacuum—you hear, ‘Oh, I heard you’re dating so-and-so,’” the actor explained. “Sometimes you’re like, ‘Yeah, I did.’” Then, he mused, “Sometimes it’s, ‘Never met the person but give her my number.'” This is the reason we’re Skarsgård fans (yes, besides all his shirtless screen time on Legend of Tarzan). He still has a sense of humor in the face of Hollywood gossip! But Alexander’s laissez-faire attitude towards rumors also applies to how he lives his life…which may be bad news for all you Alexander and Charlize stans. “I really enjoy the adventure of traveling, meeting new people and working a lot. Hopefully one day I’ll settle down,” he also told the magazine. There you have it. Alexander’s most likely not ready to settle down just yet!

It was easy for fans to speculate a new couple. That’s because Alexander and Charlize aren’t new to one another — they reportedly had a brief fling back in 2012, calling it quits after a few dates. But after reuniting to film their comedy Flarsky this year, Charlize reportedly made the first move with her co-star, according to a report from Life & Style on June 13. “Charlize is a woman who knows what she wants and just goes for it. She did it with Alexander back then, and she’s done it again,” a source told the outlet. The source added that the two rumored lovers are “flirting on set and hooking up” but “keeping it as private as they can.” The source even claimed that the Atomic Blonde actress introduced Alexander to her children Jackson, 6, and August, 2! Well, whatever’s the real sitch, we can expect Alexander not to snitch on any affairs for the time being!