Whitney Cummings Gets Engaged To Miles Skinner On 36th Birthday: Watch Proposal Video

Can you say best birthday ever? This comedian just rang in her 36th with a ring! See her boyfriend’s sweet proposal for yourself — and don’t forget the tissues.

Congrats, Whitney Cummings! The 36-year-old comedian just got engaged to her boyfriend Miles Skinner — and the first person she told? Her horse, King. Miles filmed his fiancee as she showed off her ring saying, “This is so weird. I would have gotten a manicure. What is happening? Is this real?” Whitney looked legitimately shocked, which makes the footage that much sweeter. She posted it with the caption, “Today I got engaged. I handled it great! This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app.” In a second post that showed Miles down on one knee, the former Roseanne co-showrunner and executive producer added, “King just wants to eat the carats.” Her horse was standing right by her side during the proposal, after all!

Whitney has kept her relationship with Miles on the DL. In fact, all we really know about the guy is that he uses dating apps and plans super sweet proposals! The fact that he got down on one knee during the comedian’s birthday is even better. Can you imagine a more special day? We wonder what kind of celebration Miles had planned for afterward — and if King scored an invite. Whitney once joked on Conan that meeting a man on a dating app either meant, “You find a husband or you get murdered,” and we’re relieved the first outcome panned out. Phew!

Fans of the comedian have been flooding her Insta with sweet, supportive comments. “Congratulations to a gorgeous, strong, amazingly funny and talented woman,” one said. Another added, “You give us other weirdos hope.” Couldn’t have put it better ourselves!

We wonder if these two will tie the knot soon! Whitney was sporting cowboy boots and a hat during her proposal, so who knows Maybe she’ll repeat the look on her wedding day.