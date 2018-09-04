7 Celebs Rocking Baseball Caps With Their Bikinis – Vanessa Hudgens & More

Baseball caps and bikinis are staples for the cabana. Check out babes like Vanessa Hudgens, Kourtney Kardashian and more rocking the sporty trend!

Baseball caps and bikinis go together like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, or Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. It’s just meant to be! There’s something about throwing on a faded baseball cap that takes you from “average day at the pool” to “chilling in Mykonos on my cabana.” The combination creates this too cool for Instagram aura. Well, not actually, but you get the gist. Summer officially ends on September 22, so you still have a few weeks to rock the trend. Need some inspiration? Take a look at some celebs who executed the baseball cap + bikini combo effortlessly!

Vanessa Hudgens, 29, is the poster woman for this look. And rightfully so — the Dog Days actress is known for stunting in gorgeous bohemian threads. It’s only right that the queen of cool would add a dash of athleisure to her free spirit image, elevating her chill even more! In an Instagram post the actress shared to Instagram on Aug. 1, the actress stunted on a Miami beach in a sporty maroon and white bikini set by Same Swim, topped off by an Adidas hat. The high-rise bottoms, sports bra-style top, cap and drink in hand conveyed one message: she was there to play! It was the perfect water wear attire for a no-fuss afternoon on the sand (unlike how string bikinis can be sometimes).

But Kourtney Kardashian, 39, set the stage earlier on May 27 in an almost identical look to Vanessa’s. Although the swimsuit styles were the same — high-rise bottoms and sporty top — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians kept it slick in all black. Like Vanessa’s baseball cap, Kourtney’s also featured a logo — and you know how huge logos have been over the year! Kourtney’s ribbed bikini set was even more chill than Vanessa’s, and understandably so, since she was just kicking back a cot by her friend Larsa Pippen, 44. Check out our gallery above for even more babes that each put a unique twist on the beloved baseball cap and bikini trend!

Bikini aside, look at that toned bod! If you want to cop not only Kourtney’s bikini style but her bikini workout too, check out “Kamp Kourtney” here!