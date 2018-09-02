Cardi B Claps Back At ‘Mad Bitches’ In Rant After Allegedly Ordering Attack On 2 Women

After two women accused Cardi B of staging attacks on them, the rapper took to Instagram to clap back at ‘mad bitches’ who ‘link up’ against her.

Cardi B was accused of threatening and allegedly staging attacks on two women, and now it appears she’s responding to the accusations. In a rant shared on Instagram, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker went off about “bitches” who team up against her.

“It’s so funny to me when bitches fake f**k with each other because they don’t f**king like Cardi,” the rapper said. “Them hoes don’t like each other. They will f**k each other’s man, but since they don’t like Cardi, they still gonna link up. MAD BITCHES LINK UP ALERT! MAD BITCHES LINK UP ALERT! AHH! You bitches going to the ‘Mad Bitches Link Up Awards’ wearing ‘I hate Cardi B’ t-shirts and shit.”

The rant comes just one day after a second woman came forward claiming to have been a target of an attack allegedly orchestrated by Cardi. A few days before, it was reported that Cardi allegedly jumped a bartender at the club Angel’s Strip Club, Baddie Gi, after she was accused of sleeping with her husband, Offset.

MAAAAAADDDDD BITCHES LINK UP !!! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 1, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

The second woman, Jade, is Baddie’s sister, and another bartender at the same club. She claimed Cardi has repeatedly threatening her with violence over Instagram, and accused Cardi of threatening the pair with physical harm when they came face-to-face at an Atlanta hotel in June.

Jade, who Cardi allegedly also accused of sleeping with Offset, claims to have received a warning call on Aug. 15, telling her she had been targeted for a beatdown. Later that night at the club in Queens, Jade claims 5 people associated with Cardi viciously attacked her, grabbing her hair, punching her and hitting her with an ashtray, causing serious damage. Both women deny ever sleeping with Offset.