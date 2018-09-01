Meghan McCain’s In Tears: Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Cheap Rhetoric’ In Eulogy

Meghan McCain gave a heartfelt speech about her late father John McCain at his funeral on Sept. 1 and it included some slams at Donald Trump as Ivanka Trump sat in the audience.

Meghan McCain, 33, looked back on sweet memories of her late father John McCain in a heartwarming speech she gave at the Senator’s funeral on Sept. 1. After leading with a quote from Ernest Hemingway, Meghan tearfully talked about the American hero her father was and how she admired him not only as a fighter for his country, but as her dad. “John McCain was defined by love,” Meghan said more than once during her touching speech that looked back on the life of her inspiring and courageous father. She also took the opportunity to slam President Donald Trump with a few words that talked about the way her dad lived his life.

“We mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who never made the sacrifice he gave so willingly,” Meghan said. “Not the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort & privilege while he suffered & served. He was a great fire who burned bright, his fir illuminated people but a few have resented that fire for the light it cast about them-for the the truth it revealed about his character.”

“My father was convinced of the need to defend American greatness with ferocity and faith,” she continued. “Americans have a responsibility to defend the old world from its worse self. The America of John McCain is the America of Abraham Lincoln. Fulfilling the promise of the Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal. The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. she meets her responsibilities…The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because the America of John McCain was always great.” At this point, Meghan’s words were met with loud applause.

Meghan continued to point out how the way he lived his life affected the country and her own life. “Your greatness is woven into my life and woven into the life and liberty of the country you sacrificed so much to defend,” she said. “You have always honored the flag you loved.” “My father is gone & my sorrow is immense, I love you, dad,” Meghan ended.

Meghan first spoke out about her father’s death on social media when she posted a memorable statement right after his passing started to make headlines. The co-host of The View has been open about her dad’s cancer diagnosis and struggle over the past year in public posts and on her talk show as she is with a lot of public topics. It’s one of the reasons she’s been inspirational for a lot of people and her ability to speak civilly with others who think differently from her is also a pleasant part of her personality.

In addition to Meghan, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gave beautiful eulogies for the war hero and truly shed light on all he’s achieved in his inspirational 81 years. After McCain’s funeral, he will be buried in the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland. The honorable gravesite will overlook the Severn River and be next to McCain’s friend Adm. Chuck Larson.