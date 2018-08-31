Tweet
Meghan McCain Threatened With Appalling Meme Of Her Being Gunned Down Over Father’s Casket

Cindy McCain takes a moment at the casket of her husband Senator John McCain after a memorial service in the Rotunda, where he will lie in state for the rest of the day in Washington, DC, USA, 31 August 2018. McCain will lie in state at the US Capitol and have a funeral service at the National Cathedral before being laid to rest at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. McCain died 25 August, 2018 from brain cancer at his ranch in Sedona, Arizona, USA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served two terms in the US House of Representatives, and was elected to five terms in the US Senate. McCain also ran for president twice, and was the Republican nominee in 2008. Senator John McCain lies in state at US Capitol, Washington, USA - 31 Aug 2018
How utterly deplorable. On the day that Meghan McCain wept over the loss of her father, John McCain, a disgusting troll made a hideous image of her being shot at the senator’s memorial.

After seeing the atrocious picture @Austindelafrog made of Meghan McCain, 33, depicting her being shot at her father’s memorial, it’s easy to say that “Twitter was a bad idea.” The deplorable troll took a picture of Meghan sobbing over John McCain’s casket at his Aug. 30 memorial in Phoenix and photoshopped in pair of hands aiming a semiautomatic handgun at her. “America, this ones(sic) for you,” @Austindelafrog said. The threat didn’t go unnoticed by Meghan’s family, and her husband, Ben Domenech, 36, demanded Twitter do something.

“Hey @Jack [Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter], this has been up for half a day. It has been reported 100+times. No response. Tell me why this is cool by you,” Ben asked. “You should prepare an answer for the people pissed off at you. A hint: the entire committee.” Ben would say that his tweet finally got a reaction – but not from Twitter. “[T]he reaction was from the guy, not Twitter. Looks like he set his account to private.” The social media company would act on the threat, almost 24 hours later.

“Twitter finally suspended this account this morning,” he wrote on Aug. 31. “No one should have to raise a ruckus or highlight this sort of thing publicly to get their attention.” The last thing a grieving Meghan needs is to worry about her public emotional displays becoming memes for disgusting trolls. Right now, she needs to mourn her father in peace and thankfully, her husband is standing up for her while taking Twitter to task. Though, judging by the side-eye she gave Vice President Mike Pence, she’s pretty capable of handling herself.

Sadly, this kind of gross meme seems to be the status quo for the social media platform, though it has supposedly cracked down on hate speech. As for Ben’s comment about being “prepared” for “the entire committee,” he was talking about what’s happening next week. Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Sept. 5 about Russian interference in America’s elections, per Bloomberg. Then, after that, he’ll be battered with questions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee over allegations that Twitter is biased against conservatives.