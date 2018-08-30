We’re totally fine! BTS hit the stage at MCountdown and performed amazing renditions of their hits ‘I’m FINE, ‘Save Me,’ and more. Watch the performances now and get ready to have them on repeat!

Another day, more epic BTS performances. The boys took the stage at MCountdown, the world’s #1 K-pop chart show, to perform some of their biggest hits on Aug. 30. BTS performed “I’m FINE” and “Save Me” first, wowing us with their vocals and choreography. The group also performed “IDOL,” and it was the perfect song to end on. We couldn’t take our eyes off BTS! But when can we?! They sure do know how to put on a show!

BTS is on fire right now, having released their fantastic new album, Love Yourself: Answer, on Aug. 24. The album includes 7 new songs and tracks from Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear. Our playlists are nothing but BTS right now! Their “IDOL” music video broke records by reaching 100 million views in just 4 days. The video also nabbed more than 45 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, beating Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which had 43.2 million views in 24 hours, according to Billboard. The BTS Army is truly incredible. The group also invited fans to take part in a new dance challenge to celebrate “IDOL.’ BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope all participated in the challenge. The amazing video nearly broke the internet!

BTS is slowly but surely taking over the world. The K-pop band has embarked on a massive world tour that will take them to places like Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, and Tokyo over the next 6 months. Their last date is on Feb. 17, 2019, in Fukuoka, Japan, but the group’s official website says that more dates are to come. Give us all the dates, please!