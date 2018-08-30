See Pic
Hollywood Life

Beach Or Door? See New Optical Illusion That’s Dividing The Internet All Over Again

Beach or Door
Courtesy of Twitter
View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Is this a picture of a beach or a door? Check out all the heated arguments on both sides & find out the truth here!

America has been torn asunder, divided into two very different camps — Team Door and Team Beach. It all started when a woman named Becky posted the above multi-colored picture on Twitter and asked a simple question that would later cause a rift on Twitter: “Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄” And thus the newest illusion challenge in the vein of Laurel vs. Yanny and The Dress was born.

One person wrote, “It’s clearly a door wym.” Another Twitter user was absolutely mystified as how the now-viral picture could be feature anything else but a beach: “Whaty part of this is meant to be a door? I’m trying to see a door but I can’t.” One user was certain he saw a beach as well, but revealed he needed this to be verified (just to settle his mind), tweeting, “I swear it’s a beach but I need it to be confirmed😩.” Another asked, “how the sack is this meant to look like a beach?” How the sack indeed…

As of this post, the internet was split on the issue pretty evenly, with 54 percent of those answering Becky’s poll admitting they saw a door, and the remaining 46 percent not budging from their pro-Beach sentiments. However, unlike the landmark case of Laurel vs. Yanny, an audio illusion which had both words recorded at different frequencies, there is a right and wrong answer to the Beach/Door debate. Are you ready? The correct is answer… is a beach.

What’s the most shocking is that a majority of the people who voted saw the picture in its incorrect form (including the author of this post who is proudly pro-Door forever). Whether you’re holding the Door or think that life’s a Beach, we’ll keep you posted on all of the pics of the most divisive optical illusions.