Amber Rose Talks New Love Monte Morris & How Her Son Made Her A Taylor Swift Fan

Amber Rose is loving life these days: she’s got a new man and a new business venture to celebrate. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Muva herself about BF Monte Morris, son Sebastian, and her plans for the future. Hint, it may or may not involve a run for political office!

Amber Rose and boyfriend Monte Morris have been seen everywhere recently and the two look happier than ever. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY to the The Slut Walk founder on Aug. 28, at the launch of her new Amber Rose Official app, about how she and Monte maintain their cute vibe. “I would say with Monte, he’s very silly and very spontaneous and never gets upset about anything. It’s almost like abnormal. He is just an all around good guy! He is from Flint, Michigan so he comes from humble beginnings like I do and he will be like, ‘Hey lets get up and go to a baseball game!’ Or, ‘lets go out to eat here or lets go to the batting cages.’ That is all the stuff that I like to do so…” Aw! We love to see her so happy!

We also talked to Amber about that adorable meeting between her 5-year-old son Sebastian, who she shares with rapper Wiz Khalifa, and Taylor Swift. “My son is five years old and he is girl crazy! I mean Taylor Swift is his wife,” she joked. Sebastian’s dreams came true when he got to meet his “wife” backstage, this past March during her Santa Clara, CA Reputation tour stop. Amber revealed that it was a moment neither he, nor she will ever forget. “I had tears in my eyes, she is just… She is truly just amazing! When it comes to her fans, she is just Wow! He made me a fan of Taylor, he was absolutely obsessed with Taylor and then obviously I start to listen to all of her music and I was like, ‘Me and Taylor really go through the same things!’ Like guys and scrutiny, we have it on different levels but she is awesome! I am a huge fan now!”

Amber has been spreading this message of girl power for quite some time now and her new app will help her continue to empower women. HollywoodLife talked to Amber about why this project is so important to her. “Well I am a big advocate on being yourself and body positivity. I am a feminist as well, I do a lot for the LGBT community. I don’t hate men contrary to popular belief. I love men! I love individuality and I just want to inspire people to be who they are.” While Amber is busy fighting the good fight for women everywhere, she says there’s still a lot of work to do. “I think we just need to continue to educate and bring awareness. Talk to our sons, not just our daughters. And if you follow me on IG you know I push the envelope. I do some crazy sh—, I say some crazy sh— because I like to start a bigger conversation and I don’t do it necessarily in a traditional way but that is how I do it and it works!”

So what’s next for Amber? When asked about her plans for the future, and perhaps a run for political office, Amber did not shy away from the idea. “That would be great! I think I will get there, I think I will get there. I think its kind of like Arnold Schwarzenegger. He had to be kind of the celebrity for awhile and work his way up where he had enough money where he didn’t have to do movies anymore and then he decided to focus on politics.” President Muva, has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?