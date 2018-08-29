Tiny’s Pregnancy Scare At 43: How T.I. Reacted To The Surprise News

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris had a lot of emotions come up about her marriage to T.I. when she recently had a pregnancy scare and the rapper had a surprising reaction to the whole situation.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, had a bit of a scare this week when she thought she may be welcoming another bun in the oven with estranged hubby T.I., 37, and their feelings were pretty interesting about the whole ordeal. “Tiny was relieved this week after she thought she might be pregnant again,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was a false alarm which was good news for Tiny. While she would love more kids with T.I., the timing could not be worse for her to be pregnant again. She is super busy with work and has enough to worry about with little Heiress in her terrible twos and the rest of her kids.”

It turns out T.I. had a very different reaction to the pregnancy scare. “T.I., however, was crushed when he found out Tiny was not expecting again,” the source continued. “He went from being super happy and excited about being a dad again to sad during the emotional week. He loves kids and wants as many as possible. He was sweet to Tiny, consoled her and told her they better get back to work trying to make kids again ASAP.”