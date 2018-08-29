Noah Centineo’s Alleged Nude Videos Leak Online & Fans Go Wild On Twitter — See Tweets

Uh oh! Thanks to his heart-throb role in ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ Noah Centineo has a ton of new fans. He also has an alleged nude video making the rounds that people are going wild for.

Noah Centineo‘s lead role in the Netflix teen rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has given the 22-year-old a whole new legion of fans. It’s also raised his profile enough that someone leaked a video allegedly of him naked and pleasuring himself online. While there’s no confirmation that it’s Noah and the self-filmed video doesn’t show his face (but it does show EVERYTHING else), sites like Pornhub and others have picked it up and ran with it claiming it’s the brunette hottie and his naked manhood.

Fans are already going wild for it on Twitter. “I just came across that leaked Noah Centineo video and while i don’t support leaking ppls nudes i would just like to say that video healed me both physically & emotionally,” one fan wrote. Another added, “You bet I watched the whole 2 minutes and 20 seconds of that Noah Centineo nude video leak.” The video shows a man lying on a bed pleasuring himself and while his face is never completely seen, there are times the side of the person’s head is shown that has the same brunette moppy hair and a voice is heard a few times that could be Noah’s.

Some of his fans were really upset and called the video an invasion of his privacy. “Ok so noah centineo’s nudes got leaked among some other private videos and y’all are just f**king spreading them like maybe don’t do that??? I highly doubt he asked for them to be leaked and they probably were never meant for the whole world to see so maybe just stop retweeting them,” one fan commented. Another added, “Do y’all need to be reminded that sharing nude videos without a person’s consent is wrong or are we just gonna forget all that because noah centineo is a hot dude i mean f**k common decency and f**k his privacy right.”

just saw noah centineo’s leaked video and I’m- pic.twitter.com/iQdMVKtadn — tatiana (@Ianyxroses) August 21, 2018

Me after watching Noah Centineo’s leaked video….. pic.twitter.com/JZ7rz69GyB — Lexi (@lexi1i) August 23, 2018

It all comes down to this though. If anyone wants to take video of something so personal no matter who you are, there’s always a risk of it getting hacked or leaked and becoming public. Is it really worth it? We’ve reached out to Noah’s reps to see if he has any comment about the nude leaked video allegedly of him.