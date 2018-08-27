Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes About BF Donald Trump Jr.: ‘We Make The Perfect Team’ – Is Marriage Next?

Kimberly Guilfoyle is head over heels for Donald Trump Jr. and think they make ‘the perfect team,’ both romantically and politically! Read why, here.

From PDA’ing in France to fixing up their new $3.4 million Manhattan pad, things between Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, and Donald Trump Jr., 40, are getting more and more serious! Even Kimberly couldn’t help but swoon over how successfully her relationship is progressing, which began earlier this summer. While fund-raising in the Hamptons last week for Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, Kimberly revealed how she really feels about her and President Donald Trump’s son as a couple. “I’ve never been happier,” Guilfoyle told Page Six on Aug. 24 at the Sandcastle estate in Bridgehampton, New York. “I am thrilled to be joining Don Jr. across the country in amplifying the America-first message. We are working non-stop and we make the perfect team.”

The former Fox News host shared similar sentiments later in front of the Sandcastle crowd, the publication reported. “It was an honor to travel across the country and see how America was becoming great again,” Kimberly had said to introduce Don Jr., who then said, “She’s a tough act to follow.” Kimberly isn’t the only one who thinks her and Don Jr. make the “perfect team.” The publication reported that a guest remarked Kimberly and Don Jr. “arrived like royalty and worked the room together. They are a real power couple.”

So, does touring the country together as political powers count as a warm-up for a possible honeymoon? Well, Don Jr. is still finalizing his divorce with Vanessa Trump, 40, whom were last seen in court on July 26. But it should go smoothly. Vanessa even gave the new couple her blessing on June 14, tweeting, “The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!” As of now, Don Jr. hasn’t replaced Kimberly’s cocktail ring with an engagement ring just yet. “Don and Kimberly are not engaged,” our source confirmed EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, following the rumors Kimberly’s giant diamond ring started from a July 25 Instagram post. “Kimberly was simply wearing a cocktail ring, and it was actually on her middle finger.”

