Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram story to show off ‘implanted’ feathers in her chest! Here’s everything we know about this new bodily modification trend!

We know Chrissy Teigen loves wings (who in their right mind doesn’t?), but we didn’t know she’d one day sprout wings from her chest. OK, so Chrissy doesn’t actually have feathers, but Chrissy’s wings that are featured in a new video she posted to her Instagram story are a new wearable art installation. Artist Simon Huck‘s new project A. Human is all about creating unique body modifications that are not tied to “insecurities or discomforts”.

This new bodily modification trend is starting to take off, especially after Kim Kardashian wore a similarly “implanted” necklace that literally glowed every time her heart beat. As a result, of this new trend, fans have been taking to Twitter to collectively freak out. One person wrote, “Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen might be starting a freaky body modification #Trend”.

After some publications called these modifications an “alien” implant trend, another user wrote, “What the fuck, nay, why the fuck is the alien implant trend?!” Another pleaded to both Kim and Chrissy, “No no no… people please don’t do this.” Another complained, “That is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen!” Another was genuinely worried about these “implants” actually being implanted: “Omg I really hope that’s not under your skin.” And lastly, one Twitter user was not on board with this new look, writing, “Honestly, I think it really gross.” Check out a full length pic of Chrissy’s feathers below.

