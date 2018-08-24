Nicki Minaj’s Breasts Nearly Fall Out Of Her Bra In Super Racy New Instagram Pics

Ooh la la ! Nicki Minaj decided to give her fans an eyeful of her boobs in a series of racy photos. We’ve got the pics where she’s completely spilling out of her nude strapless push up bra.

Nicki Minaj has never been shy about showing of her incredible bustline. After all, the cover of her new album Queen features her naked with just a cluster of gems covering up her nipples. She gave fans an eyeful in a series of Instagram photos on Aug. 24 wearing nothing but a nude strapless push-up bra that showed off her massive cleavage. She posed in a number of sultry positions and the garment came VERY close to exposing her bare nipples. Nicki, 35, knew she looked like a total snack and said as much, captioning one set of photos: “Hey double tap, SIR. Issa FACT SIR. Allda comments sayin ISSA SNACK SIR.”

She was right, as fans went crazy for her racy pics in the comments. “More than a snack SIR,” one person wrote. “issa WHOLE snack,” another added. “Nicki you look like a whole snack like omggggggggg the Queen @nickiminaj,” another excited fan added. One person even was able to name her bra and the brand, writing “SHE’S WEARING A VS SEXY ILLUSIONS STRAPLESS!” Wow, what a good eye as it does appear to be the Victoria’s Secret undergarment.

All of the praise is a definite win for Nicki, who suffered a series of setbacks this week. Her new album Queen failed to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 200, as Travis Scott’s Astroworld held on to the top spot for the second week in a row. That caused her to go on several high-profile rants about how he enlisted girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her 113 million Instagram followers to goose his numbers and deny Nicki the win. Then on Aug. 22, she announced that she was rescheduling her North American tour leg that was set to begin in less than four weeks, moving it to May of 2019. While Live Nation said it was so she could “reevaluate elements of production,” Page Six reported that it was because of disastrously low ticket sales.

Nicki came through with a couple of wins earlier on Aug. 24 though. She was a featured guest on two hot new songs that dropped, appearing on Jason Derulo‘s single “Goodbye” along with David Guetta. Then she appeared on a remix of K-Pop sensation BTS‘s new song “Idol,” giving her a whole new platform of fans. What a great way to end an otherwise turbulent week.