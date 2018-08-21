Watch
Hollywood Life

5 Celeb Hotties Over 40 That Still Twerk & Twerk GOOD: Jennifer Lopez & More

Shutterstock
Fergie Duhamel Pandora Summer Crush at LA. Live, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2016 2016 Pandora Summer Crush
Madonna The Brit Awards, Show, O2 Arena, London, Britain - 25 Feb 2015
EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISING / NO BOOK PUBLISHING Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/TalkbackThames/REX/Shutterstock (1057148c) Janet Jackson, guest performer. 'The X Factor' TV Programme, Results Show, London, Britain - 06 Dec 2009 After the typically outlandish performance given by Lady Gaga the night before – singing new single Bad Romance in a futuristic bat costume on a set made to look like a bathroom - Janet Jackson had her work cut out to follow that for Sunday night’s show. The sister of the late ‘King Of Pop’ had insisted that she be allowed to pre-record her performance in a closed set on the Saturday night. Such a demand is usually denied to even the biggest guest stars of the Sunday night show, but Ms Jackson was allowed to evict all but the most crucial of production staff from the studios – even the contestants were not allowed to watch. Wearing a peculiar baggy blue trouser suit, Jackson shuffled around the stage half-heartedly copying the moves of her dozens of dancers as she softly sang / mimed a medley of some of her hits, before leaving without a word to the audience. View Gallery View Gallery 4 Photos.
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter

Twerking has no age limit and these stars have proven that to be true! Check out some of the hottest and fiercest females in Hollywood who know how to break it down with their booties!

Don’t underestimate the art of twerking. It’s actually kind of hard do … some people have said (including me, since my rhythm isn’t JLo-worthy). But, that’s not the case when it comes to stars like Jennifer Lopez, 48, Fergie, 43, and Madonna, 60, who’ve all mastered the booty-bumping move. — Check out these stars and more who can twerk it out like any other chick in the game!

It wouldn’t even be fair if we didn’t talk about JLo’s performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. The singer — who received the iconic Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — performed medley of her greatest hits, which included one of thee most (if not thee most) epic twerking we’ve ever witnessed. Jenny from the block twerked not once, but twice, during her tracks “Ain’t It Funny,” which featured a surprise from Ja Rule, who is on the original 2002 song, as well as her hit, “Dinero,” which was mashed up with Rihanna’s “B–ch Better Have My Money”.

And, we weren’t the only ones in awe of JLo’s insane twerking skills. Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez’s eyes were glued to his lady love as she took the MTV VMAs by storm. When she began twerking during “Dinero” his face said it all. — He videoed JLo while he was most likely thinking “DAYYUMM.” Check out her twerking, along with ARod’s reaction, below!

The VMAs isn’t the only stage JLo’s twerked on. The iconic singer has booty-bumped all over the Planet Hollywood stage in Las Vegas during her “All I Have” residency!

Be sure to check out Jennifer, Madonna and more stars over 40 twerking in our attached gallery!