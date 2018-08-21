5 Celeb Hotties Over 40 That Still Twerk & Twerk GOOD: Jennifer Lopez & More

Twerking has no age limit and these stars have proven that to be true! Check out some of the hottest and fiercest females in Hollywood who know how to break it down with their booties!

Don’t underestimate the art of twerking. It’s actually kind of hard do … some people have said (including me, since my rhythm isn’t JLo-worthy). But, that’s not the case when it comes to stars like Jennifer Lopez, 48, Fergie, 43, and Madonna, 60, who’ve all mastered the booty-bumping move. — Check out these stars and more who can twerk it out like any other chick in the game!

It wouldn’t even be fair if we didn’t talk about JLo’s performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. The singer — who received the iconic Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — performed medley of her greatest hits, which included one of thee most (if not thee most) epic twerking we’ve ever witnessed. Jenny from the block twerked not once, but twice, during her tracks “Ain’t It Funny,” which featured a surprise from Ja Rule, who is on the original 2002 song, as well as her hit, “Dinero,” which was mashed up with Rihanna’s “B–ch Better Have My Money”.

And, we weren’t the only ones in awe of JLo’s insane twerking skills. Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez’s eyes were glued to his lady love as she took the MTV VMAs by storm. When she began twerking during “Dinero” his face said it all. — He videoed JLo while he was most likely thinking “DAYYUMM.” Check out her twerking, along with ARod’s reaction, below!

The VMAs isn’t the only stage JLo’s twerked on. The iconic singer has booty-bumped all over the Planet Hollywood stage in Las Vegas during her “All I Have” residency!

