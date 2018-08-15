6 Celebrity Couples Caught Making Out At The Beach: Scott Disick & Sofia Richie & More

Sand, sun and smooches? These hot celebrity couples all packed on PDA at the beach — and were caught on camera mid lip-lock. See their sexy pics for yourself!

The beach is a popular date spot for celebrities, and while some go to work on their tan or swim in the salt water, others partake in some very different activities. We get it — between the bathing suits and the sweat, the beach can be a sexy place. No wonder it’s turned so many celebrity outings into PDA sessions! Whether they knew that the cameras were around or not, that didn’t stop these couples from making out right then and there. Some went for it in the water, as if that would keep their steamy lip-lock hidden, while others stood — or laid down — right in the sand for all to see. Wondering which of your favorite celebrity couples couldn’t keep their hands off of each other on the beach?

To kick things off, it honestly doesn’t get better than Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 19, who famously made out while riding a jet ski. That takes some serious talent and coordination, if you ask us! The couple were spotted locking lips while on vacation in Mexico in 2017 with Sofia sitting in the front. She leaned her head back over her shoulder so that her older boyfriend could plant one on her. They were kissing all vacay long. We wonder what Lionel Richie thought of that when he saw! But it wasn’t the first time Scott was caught making out with his S.O. on the beach. Back when he and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, were growing their family, he kissed his pregnant baby momma right in the water. No jet skis in that case, just a sexy swim!

And who could forget the time Selena Gomez, 26, and Justin Bieber, 24, were young and in love — and showing it off at the beach? Not only did they kiss in the shallows, but Justin even picked Selena up so her legs were wrapped around his waist. Talk about a hot shot! And lucky for you, we’ve got more of those in the gallery above!