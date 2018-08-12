Rihanna has been determined to lose weight and she’s doing so by sticking with a strict workout plan and diet that’s already helping her get in the best shape of her life.

Rihanna, 30, has definitely seen her weight fluctuate in the past few years and has received criticism for it but now she’s ready to shed some pounds so she can be in the best shape she’s ever been in! “Since Rihanna celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this year, she’s been super focused on getting into the best shape of her life,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife. “She follows a strict workout regimen which includes hitting the gym five days a week with her personal trainer when she’s not traveling. She makes sure to stay hydrated and loves cardio workouts, including cycling and jumping jacks, but also combines a focus on her core muscles with lots of repetitions.”

In addition to being physically active, the singer makes sure she watches what she eats but that doesn’t mean she sticks to a boring diet. “Rihanna likes to mix it up when it comes to her diet and doesn’t like to eat the same thing every day,” the source continued. “She typically goes for eggs and fruit in the morning, but will switch things up for the rest of her meals. Rihanna stays energized with protein and some type of salad or veggies, but doesn’t deprive herself and allows some carbs throughout the day.”

Rihanna opened up about her new weight loss journey in a recent interview for the Sept. 2018 issue of British Vogue, on which she graces the cover. She talked about how she wants to get into shape but doesn’t really want to lose too much weight in certain parts of her body like her butt or thighs. “I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs,” she said in the interview. “I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’”