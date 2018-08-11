Safaree Samuels Reveals He Still ‘Loves’ Nicki Minaj As Fans Think ‘Come See About Me’ Is About Him

Safaree Samuels was caught looking at ex Nicki Minaj’s Instagram account by his friend Shiggy on Aug. 10 right after he admitted he still loves her in a private message that was posted on a fan account.

Safaree Samuels, 37, wasn’t afraid to admit he still loves ex Nicki Minaj, 35, in a new message that was posted to Instagram on Aug. 10 and it has us wondering if there will be a reconciliation between these two in the future. A Safaree fan account posted a screenshot of a private social media conversation Safaree was having with a fan about the speculation that Nicki was dragging him with tracks on her new album, Queen. “Can we clear this up? Mmkay let me sit it here 😜 okurrrtttt ? From the MAN HISSELF ….no further questions ur honor #safaree #teamsafaree#stuntgang (yes I had permission to post #areudumb ?),” the fan captioned the photo which clearly showed no hate, at least not from Safaree. “Now y’all saying I was dragged,” Safaree’s wrote in the message. After the fan responded and explained that some fans want him to hate Nicki, he set the record straight. “I love that girl from the depth of my soul still..I could never hate her,” he said.

In addition to the love confession, Shiggy posted a video to his Instagram that showed Safaree, who he was hanging out with, totally creeping on Nicki’s Instagram page. “My Boy @iamsafaree Reminiscing 😂😂😂😂😂 @nickiminaj He Want That Old Thing Back,” Shiggy’s caption for the video read. In the clip, Shiggy can be seen saying, “Yo this n***a here sneaking on Nicki’s page” before turning the camera to Safaree, who is holding his phone and browsing what looks like Nicki’s Instagram page. He asks Safaree, who looks startled, what he’s doing and whose page he’s on. The rapper acts coy and turns his phone away from the camera while continuing to tell a laughing Shiggy to “chill”.

If Safaree’s actions regarding Nicki are any indication of his hopes for the future, it’s a pretty big deal. The former lovebirds dated for 12 years before having a nasty breakup in 2014 when they both publicly accused each other of infidelity, lying and stealing. During their time together, they were even rumored to be engaged for a period of time after being seen wearing matching rings.

Nicki’s new track “Come See About Me” is about wanting an old lover to come check on her and some think it’s about Safaree while others think it’s about some of Nicki’s other exes. The singer hasn’t come forward about who it’s about yet but with Safaree’s love still strong, perhaps something could work out for the best between these two again in the future!