Selena Gomez ‘Still Misses’ ‘First Love’ Justin Bieber — Would She Text Him If He Split With Hailey?

It’s hard to watch your first love marry someone else. We’ve got details on whether Selena Gomez would get in touch with Justin Bieber if things fall apart with fiancée Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber officially put an end to the chance of a reconciliation with Selena Gomez by getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21. While the 26-year-old singer is out there living her best life as a single lady, she still gets Bieber on the brain from time to time. “Selena’s happy and very busy with her life, but there are moments she still misses Justin. This is someone she has loved for so long, of course there are lingering feelings. But she is not going to reach out to him or try to interfere with his relationship while he is still with Hailey. But if things fell apart, she would be the first to send him a text. She will always have a place in her heart for her first love,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Selena has very mixed emotions when it comes to Justin being engaged. Some days she’s almost relieved because it’s shut the door and allowed her to move on. But other days she can’t help but feel some disappointment. Selena’s still coming to terms with her and Justin being over forever, so there are days she still can’t quite believe he’s engaged and about to marry someone else. For years Selena believed it would be her marrying Justin,” our insider adds.

Fans seemed to think the same thing, speculating that Justin already had the engagement ring that he gave to Hailey picked out and made for Selena instead. The Biebs and the blonde model had such a whirlwind romance that led to him popping the question on July 7. They only had started dating a month before that, rekindling a romance that he ended in 2016 because he didn’t want to be tied down to one woman.

Out of nowhere he popped the question in the Bahamas, placing a custom-made oval diamond on Hailey’s finger. It was so sudden, and came just four months after the Biebs and Selena had called it quits yet again in March of 2018. But Justin, 24, has truly seemed happy and at peace with the decision to make Hailey his wife. The man knows what he wants! He even feels so at ease with Hailey that he can let out his emotions, openly crying in front of her on Aug. 8 while she comforted her man. Now that’s true love.