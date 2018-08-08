Evelyn Dutton is back again. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 8 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’ The late Evelyn has an important talk with Beth that shapes her daughter forever.

“I’m going to tell you something my mother told me, and you’re not going to like it. Everything’s different now. All those boys you used to outrun and outwrestle, that’s all done,” Evelyn (Gretchen Mol) says after a young Beth starts her period in this EXCLUSIVE preview of a Yellowstone flashback scene from the Aug. 8 episode. “They’re going to look at you different, see you different, and they’re going to look at you like you’re less, like you’re somehow weaker today than you were yesterday. You’re not, though. You’re stronger than all of them because if men were responsible for giving birth, the human race wouldn’t have lasted two generations.”

Evelyn is a comforting mother as Beth sits in the bathtub, but she has some more tough words of wisdom for her daughter. “But after being treated like you’re weaker long enough, you’ll start to believe it, too,” Evelyn continues. “That’s why I’m going to have to be harder on you, honey. I have to turn you into the man most men will never be. and I’m sorry in advance for doing it. Because you’re going to hate it sweetheart. I know I did. But I look back and I know my mother was right. It was the best gift she ever gave me.”

Those words have stayed with Beth (Kelly Reilly) long after her mother’s tragic death years ago. Evelyn died after being bucked off her horse and crushed, so we only see Evelyn in flashbacks. Josh Lucas plays the younger version of John Dutton, while Kevin Costner plays the character in present day. The show airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network.