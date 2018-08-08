Poreotics: 5 Things To Know About The Talented ‘World Of Dance’ Group

Poreotics will be returning to the ‘World of Dance’ stage to battle Marissa & the Heartbreakers in another round of Duels. Get up to speed on the group before they compete!

Poreotics is back again and ready to fight for their spot on World of Dance. The dance group will be facing off against Marissa & the Heartbreakers in the Aug. 8 edition of the Duels. The group has had major success in past. Could they get a perfect score like fellow contestants Charity & Andres? Will they beat Marissa & the Heartbreakers and advance? We’ll just have to wait and see. Before the group performs again, here’s what you need to know about them!

1. Poreotics is hip-hop group from California. The 6-member team hails from all over the Golden State, including Los Angeles, Fullerton, Torrance, Palos Verdes, and Garden Grove. They all age from ages 20 to 29. The dance group was formed in 2007 by member Matthew “Dumbo” Nguyen.

2. The group won another major dance show. Poreotics won America’s Best Dance Crew season 5. The group, which also goes by Poreotix, beat Blueprint Cru to win it all. Now they’re hoping to win World of Dance season 2!

3. They’ve performed in the music videos of some of your favorite artists. Poreotics choreographed and performed in Bruno Mars’s music video for “The Lazy Song.” The group earned an MTV VMA nomination. They also choreographed and performed in Justin Bieber and Usher’s music video for “Somebody to Love.”

4. Poreotics has a signature style. The group always wears dark shades during their performances. Take a look at their past performances — they always have them on!

5. The group consists of 6 talented dancers: Matthew, Can Trong Nguyen, Charles Viet Nguyen, Andrew-Chad “Chad” Fausto Mayate, Lawrence “Law” Bravo Devera, and Justin “Jet Li” Valles.