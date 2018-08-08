Selena Gomez’s Friends Want To Help Her Find A Boyfriend But She’s ‘Scared’ To Date

Selena Gomez is hesitant to jump into a serious relationship after splitting with both The Weeknd and then Justin Bieber, all in a matter of a few months. But, that’s not stopping her friends from ‘trying to play matchmaker.’ Here’s how she feels.

Selena Gomez, 26, isn’t rushing into a romance anytime soon. She’s finally found herself in a good place, and that doesn’t involve a man right now. “Selena’s a huge romantic, she’s always going to have love on her mind. But right now she’s resisting the pressure to jump back into a relationship,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A lot of her friends want to play matchmaker for her but Selena’s still not ready. The idea of dealing with a new relationship and all the stress that comes with dating scares her right now.”

Sel is busy with her many work commitments, including her Coach collaboration, film projects, and new music. “She’s finally in a really happy and peaceful place right now,” the insider says, adding, that she’s “worried about making any kind of changes that could rock the boat.” Nonetheless, Selena isn’t writing off love completely. “She’s not saying she wants to be single forever or anything extreme like that, but for now she’s happy with her status,” the source reveals.

This comes after Selena went through two breakups within a five-month span. She split with The Weeknd, 28, back in October 2017 after a months of dating. Although their relationship was short-lived, the pair had gone through a lot together. The Weeknd stuck by her side when her lupus hit a dangerous level. The two were together when she underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant.

Then, after her recovery, she and her ex, Justin Bieber, 24, got back together soon after her split with The Weeknd. Sel and Justin were on and off for years, with their relationship being the most serious romance either one of them has had to date. — That was until Bieber became engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21, on July 7.

Therefore, it makes sense as to why Sel is just fine with riding solo. And, she’s got a solid group of friends by her side. She most recently celebrated her 26th birthday, yachting with friends in Newport Beach. on July 22. Her BFFs, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney J. Barry, Sam Lopez, and Connar Franklin were all in attendance. The group celebrated with lots of champagne, yummy pasta, and plenty of dancing aboard the lavish boat.