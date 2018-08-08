Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Caught Flirting With Cardi B’s Husband Before Younes Bendjima Split

Did Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima split because she was caught flirting with Offset? — A shocking new report claims the two were spotted getting close in West Hollywood just days before Kourt’s split! Here’s what we know!

The plot thickens! — While many believe it was Younes Bendjima, 25, who strayed from Kourtney Kardashian, 39, could it really have been the opposite? A new report claims Kourt was getting close to rapper, Offset, 26, of Migos AND Cardi B‘s husband just days before she split with the young model. Kourt was reportedly spotted dining at Craigs in West Hollywood over the weekend, when she ran into Offset. “Kourtney was talking REALLY CLOSE with him and smiling in his face,” multiple sources claim (via MediaTakeOut). “She was pouring on the charm and was definitely flirting.”

One onlooker alleges that the reality star and the rapper appeared to be exchanging information to carry on their conversation later on. However, it remains unclear whether the alleged info exchange was a swap of phone numbers or something else. Then again, they could have been chatting about what would later be Cardi B’s visit to the home of Kris Jenner, which occured that Sunday, August 5. Maybe the two were just planning who would carpool to the epic hangout. Therefore, its seems unlikely Kourt and Offset would be “flirting,” seeing as his wife, 25, is close friends with Kris and Kim Kardashian, 28.

It’s still a mystery as to why Kourtney and Younes split after two years of dating. Their breakup caused havoc in the news on August 7, when photos of him cozying up to another woman — identified as Justin Bieber‘s ex-flame, Jordan Ozuna — in Mexico hit the internet. Fans then believed it was Younes who torched the relationship by straying with another women. However, Younes’ took to Instagram to slam reports that he was the bad guy.

But, things heated up when Kim and Khloe Kardashian, 34, hinted online that he indeed was the bad guy. “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.’” Kim commented on a screenshot of Younes’ Instagram posts (shared online). She even added a Pinnochio emoji, suggesting he was a liar. Khloe then tested her comedy skills, writing, “Alexa play “heard it all before” by Sunshine Anderson.”

There’s a lot more information to be discovered, and it’s only a matter of time before it slips out. So, we’ll just have to wait and see how this all pans out!