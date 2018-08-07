‘The Bachelorette’: Becca’s Engagement Ring Battle: Which Rock Do You Like Better?

Becca Kufrin found love with Garrett Yrigoyen on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, and got a massive gold and diamond ring. How does it compare to her original ring from Arie? See pics of the sparklers below.

Becca Kufrin is engaged! On The Bachelorette finale, she proclaimed her love to Garrett Yrigoyen and in return, accepted his proposal and a massive ring. The ring is 18-carat gold, with three large diamonds, and 84 smaller diamonds around the band. Total, it’s almost 4 carats! “I wanted to make a ring that was totally different than anything I had done for the show before,” ring designer Neil Lane told PEOPLE. “I wanted to create something very special for Becca, especially considering everything that happened with Arie. I wanted it to be elegant and to look effortless.”

It’s very different from the usual platinum rings we see on the franchise! Actually, it’s very similar to Meghan Markle‘s gold ring, which also has a center stone, and two smaller diamonds on each side. “It’s a whole different concept — it has three oval stones, which helps celebrate both of them as a couple and the third diamond represents their future together. [Garrett] took the process of picking out the ring so, so seriously and seemed to enjoy it. He really studied them thoroughly and had a grin on his face, from ear to ear, the whole time,” Neil told PEOPLE.

Becca was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr., who proposed and then broke up with her on the dramatic season finale of The Bachelor. Neil told PEOPLE that Arie was “very indecisive and there was a hesitation [choosing a ring] — and he took the process very, very seriously.” He finally picked an oval diamond that was 3-carats. “It’s very feminine with a gentle look and soft edges. It has my signature detail under the gallery and lots of little diamonds that make it sparkle. It has a vintage look but with soft and feminine touches.”