‘KUWTK’: See The Family’s Wild Transformations From Season 1 To Now — Kim, Kylie & More

Season 15 of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ premieres on Aug. 5, and in honor of its return, we’re looking at how much the family has changed since season one. Check out the transformations here!

Eleven years ago, Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered on E! and changed the face of reality television. Now, the show’s 15th season is about to premiere, and you’ll be mind-blown at how much the Kardashian family members have changed since season one. Of course, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have gone through drastic transformations. The girls were 11 and nine when the first season of KUWTK aired, and their storylines, involving household chores and puberty, were super innocent.

Now, Kendall and Kylie are grown women. At 22 and 20 (almost 21), respectively, they’re just as famous as their big sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. They’ve grown up right in front of our eyes, but the side-by-side comparisons of how they looked from 2007 to 2018 are totally shocking. You can check it out in the gallery above! Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, undoubtedly underwent the biggest physical transformation. When the show began, Caitlyn was Bruce Jenner. However, in 2015, she famously transitioned from male to female, and later that year she revealed her new identity as Caitlyn.

For Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, the transformation had to do more with changing hair colors, new hairstyles and weight loss. While the ladies obviously aren’t unrecognizable from the early KUWTK days, their looks have certainly changed over time. During season 15, Kim is even rocking her blonde hair, which is a much different look from the dark hue she had in season one!

Click through the gallery above to see how much these Kardashian family members, along with Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick, have changed through the years. You won’t believe your eyes!