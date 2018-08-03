Sarah Hyland’s Shocking Revelation: I Only Weighed 75 Lbs Amid Health Issues Earlier This Year

Sarah Hyland just revealed that she weighed 75 pounds while battling health complications earlier this year. See the post-workout photo of her looking ‘strong!’

Sarah Hyland, 27, is sharing her fitness progress! The Modern Family cast member shared a series of workout videos on her Instagram story that encouraged her followers to be “#Strongwomen,” which is what she captioned one video showing off her doing pull-ups. “Realllllllly did NOT want to come in today,” she continued, “but I’m very glad I diiid. Be strong out there ladies!!! Every workout counts.”

Sarah also posted a mirror selfie that showed off her abs and toned physique. “Very proud of this,” she admitted. “Seeing as I was 75 lbs earlier this year.” You go, girl! The posts came a little over a month after the actress received clearance from her doctor to work out again following a sudden hospitalization for undisclosed health issues in June. “Abs here I come. It’s been a while,” she captioned a June 26 post from her first workout, adding that “Strong > Skinny.”

The XOXO star also revealed earlier this week that some of her followers had been body-shaming her and criticizing her small frame. “I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis. Thanks! Love you, mean it, k bye,” Hyland said mockingly in an Instagram story, according to People.

Wells, who is Sarah’s boyfriend of ten months and a former Bachelorette contestant, confirmed that his girlfriend indeed loves bread. “Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats. I can vouch for her that she truly is — she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore,” he said. Wells is currently in the process of moving to Los Angeles to live with Sarah.