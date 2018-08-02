‘The Four’ Finale Live Blog: Who Was Crowned Season 2’s Winner?

It’s been a tough journey but Sharaya J, James Graham, Whitney Reign and Leah Jenea have made it to ‘The Four’ finale! Follow along with our live blog to see who wins season 2!

And then there were four. James Graham, Sharaya J, Whitney Reign, and Leah Jenea, have landed in the finale for The Four‘s second season, but only one of these phenomenal performers will emerge victorious. But before they go up against each other, the four finalists teamed up for one last group performance. James started off the group with their take on Rihanna‘s “Hard.” Whitney followed with the next verse, and then Leah took over before giving way to an epic rap by Sharaya. Final four’s in the building!

Host Fergie followed up by introducing the panel of judges for one last time this season. They are, of course, Meghan Trainor, Diddy, and DJ Khaled. Whoever wins tonight will be guided in their career by these three musical experts. They’ll also be named iHeartRadio’s On The Verge artist and will walk away with a record deal with Republic Records. NBD! Let’s get to it!

All of the finalists will be given a turn to perform, and the audience will vote afterwards to determine who gets to choose who they want to battle in round two. Whitney was the first performer of the night and she definitely seemed to be having a fun time onstage while performing “Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle.

The judges loved the R&B singer’s performance, but Leah is definitely a tough competitor as well. The 17-year-old soul singer stepped up to the mic next and absolutely slayed her rendition of Cindy Lauper‘s “True Colors.” Sharaya followed with a customized version of “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G. She expertly swapped the lyrics to fit her journey on the show, referencing the challengers that came along and failed to defeat her.

