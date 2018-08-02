Did Blac Chyna’s Mom Claim T.I. & Tiny Had Threesome With Basketball Wives’ Angel Brinks?

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, just went on a wild Instagram rant against her daughter. She also called out other celebrities like T.I. and Tiny, threatening that she’s going to ‘spill all tea’ on them in a book.

Blac Chyna‘s mother just went on another wild social media rant. This time around, Tokyo Toni, 48, dissed her daughter in a lengthy Instagram caption that also included threats toward other celebrities. In one part, she claims she’s going to dish out some secrets about T.I. and Tiny Harris in a book she’s planning. Tagging Tip’s account, she wrote, “Sorry but your [sic] in their [sic] too eith [sic] your wife and @Angelbrinks you too! And 15 more.”

As MTONews points out, lumping the couple’s names with Basketball Wives LA star Angel Brinks could possibly mean that Toni is implying they all had a threesome. But, based on the way this was written, I’d actually place my bet on this being a result of bad grammar, and that she was really saying she has a lot of alleged drama to dish on the couple separate from the tea she allegedly has on Angel. Especially since she references “15 more” stars, and called out Future directly as well. Before threatening the “Whatever You Like” singer, Toni wrote, “Dear @future Sorry in advance but imma spill all tea in .y book!” But feel free to draw your own conclusions.

Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Huntermade, made headlines earlier this week when a video obtained by The Shade Room showed her slamming Chyna as a “statutory rape baby” and warning her that she “better keep in mind I’m a bad bitch.” The clip, which dropped on July 29, came just a few days after Toni attempted to reach out (via another Instagram rant) to her daughter’s best friend, Amber Rose, asking if she’d help her with seeing her grandkids. Chyna has two children, son King, 5, with Tyga and daughter Dream, 1, with Rob Kardashian. The children’s grandmother claims their mom won’t let her near them. Hmm, wonder why.