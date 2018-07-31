We Three: 5 Things To Know About The Amazing Sibling Band Competing On ‘AGT’

We Three will be hitting the stage again in the third round of judge cuts on ‘AGT.’ This sibling band stole our hearts when they first performed. Here’s what you need to know about them!

The judge cuts continue on America’s Got Talent season 13, and that means more of your favorite acts from the auditions are returning. We Three will be performing for the judges and guest judge Martina McBride on the July 31 episode. This band could win it all. If you want to know more about We Three, check out the facts below!

1. Mel B and Tyra Banks cried during We Three’s first audition. The siblings — Josh, Bethany, and Manny — performed their original song “Heaven’s Not Too Far Away.” The song was written in the perspective of their mother, who passed away from cancer two years ago. The performance moved Mel B to tears because she also lost her father to cancer.

2. Their mother tragically died from cancer, and they honor her through music. Josh, Bethany, and Manny’s mom was diagnosed with cancer in Sept. 2015 and died four months later, according to KGW8. Writing “Heaven’s Not Too Far Away” was therapeutic for the siblings. “I think it was so impactful because it was like we got to have another conversation with her. Every time we listen to it, we get to have another conversation with her,” Manny told the outlet.

3. We Three has released a number of songs already. On the band’s official website, We Three has a number of songs available for fans to listen to, including “Lifeline” and a 4-song EP.

4. They want to “spread light and love” with their music. Fame has nothing to do with why these siblings want to make music. “It’s our way to connect with people, spread light and love and spread the vision of hope for a better tomorrow,” they told Portland Notes. “We hope to encourage and support people right where they’re at in their lives through our music.”

5. All three band members know how to play instruments and sing. They all took private lessons on the piano and later explored other instruments, they also revealed to Portland Notes. Josh plays piano and drums, while Bethany plays bass. Manny plays the guitar. “We learned to sing and play simultaneously,” they told the outlet.