16 Stars Busting Out Of Their Booty Shorts — Beyonce & More

Suns out, buns out! Celebs from Beyonce to Miley Cyrus are rocking short-shorts this summer, and the trend has never been hotter. See pics of 16 stars who love their Daisy Dukes!

The weather in Los Angeles has been hellaciously hot this summer, with temperatures sometimes reaching up to 120 degrees! It’s a nightmare for inhabitants, but the celebrities aren’t having any trouble beating the heat. No, we’re not talking about their air-conditioned mansions (though that definitely helps). We mean their skimpy AF outfits! When you’re Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, or Ariel Winter, your unofficial summer uniform is booty shorts! The “booty” part is literal — sometimes their shorts are tiny enough that they’re basically glorified denim thongs!

That’s mostly pointed at Ariel, who loves herself a good pair of Daisy Dukes. Her major curves and penchant for cutoffs means that ordinary activities like grocery shopping become unclothed. During one memorable outing, Ariel went braless under a turtleneck tank, and wore dangerously short denim cutoffs (and cowboy boots, for some reason). She looked adorable, but when she loaded her groceries in the back of her SUV, as you can see in our gallery above, her shorts rode all the way up. Look at that booty! Beyonce, of course, wore tiny shorts when she turned Coachella into Beychella. She kept mostly covered by wearing nude tights underneath her clothes, but paired with a crop top and silver, fringed boots, it was utterly sexy. Love it!

For more pics of celebrities rocking booty shorts, like Bella Thorne, Britney Spears, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and more, scroll through our gallery above. We promise each pic is sexier than the last!