‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein Raves Over Susie & Midge’s ‘Love Story’ & Season 2

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star and Emmy nominee Alex Borstein about Susie and Midge’s friendship and exploring Susie’s ‘world’ in season 2!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was undoubtedly the breakout TV hit of 2017. The Amazon series scored 14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Alex Borstein is nominated for her role as Susie Meyerson on the hit show and talked EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about what’s in store in the highly-anticipated second season.

“We’re shooting season 2 of Maisel right now. Well, I mean I’m not, I’m here, but it’s very interesting to see as Midge’s world, as she’s kind of catapulted forward, Susie is hovering around and above her,” Alex told HollywoodLife at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash. “What’s interesting about this show is that Midge Maisel has decided to blow up her whole life. Well, her husband did, but she’s accepted it and has now made all these choices and everyone else kind of has to scramble to keep up with her. So Susie is doing just that.”

There’s another person who is trying to scramble to keep up with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), and that’s her husband, Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen). In the season finale, a very drunk Joel confronts Susie and blames her ruining his life, even though he’s the one who left Midge. He thinks Susie is the one pushing Midge to talk about their relationship as part of her standup act. HollywoodLife asked Susie about whether or not we’ll see more of this push-and-pull dynamic between Susie and Joel in season 2.

“Yeah, and you know what I think you’re really responding to in that dynamic, really… Midge and Susie, it’s a love story, you know? I’m not necessarily saying it’s a lesbian [love story], but it’s a female love story, and he’s part of that triangle,” Alex revealed to HollywoodLife. “So it’s a really interesting thing. It’s work-related, but it’s the same kind of a love triangle, so I think that’s what people get really riled up about.”

Alex added that “it’s getting very interesting in season 2 about the choices that he [Joel] is going to make. I’ll tell you that.” The first season introduced us to Midge and her world, so will the show peel back some layers on Susie? Alex revealed that she was set to start “shooting scenes that are involving Susie and her world, so I think you’re going to be very happy.” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2 is set to premiere in winter 2019.