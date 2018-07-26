Lil Bri: 5 Things To Know About 17-Year-Old Rapper On ‘The Four’

Lil Bri is one of the contestants given a second chance on ‘The Four!’ Here’s what you need to know about the 17-year-old rapper ahead of the show’s comeback episode!

Lil Bri made enough waves on the second season of The Four to be brought back for the show’s Comeback Week! Here’s everything you need to know about the 17-year-old rapper, whose real name is Briana Burns, ahead of the episode airing on July 26!

1. She’ll be competing against Dylan Jacobs. On the comeback episode, previous competitors face off against each other. The winner of that challenge will then be given the chance to go head-to-head against a current member of The Four in an effort to snag their seat before the finale. This is a well-matched competition since both Bri and Dylan are rappers.

2. She previously battled on episode 3. After slaying a personalized performance of The Game‘s “Hate It Or Love It,” the three judges, Diddy, Meghan Trainor, and DJ Khaled, all decided to put her through to the next round. She decided to challenge resident rap queen Sharaya J, who nailed “Stir Fry” by Migos. Bri’s take on Lil Kim‘s “Crush On You” was strong, but it didn’t quite win over the audience and Sharaya successfully defended her seat. This also happened to be the first female rap battle on primetime TV!

3. This isn’t her first competition show. At 15 years old, Bri competed on the fourth season of Lifetime’s The Rap Game in 2017. She was one of five young rappers who battled it out for a recording contract with Dupri‘s So So Def Recordings. Street Bud, 13, ended up winning the ultimate prize.

4. Michelle Obama gave her an award. The Houston native won Arts and Humanities Award from the former First Lady!

5. She’s multi-talented. Not only can she lay down a fire verse, but Bri also writes all of her own lyrics and produces and choreographs her projects! Fans were given a taste of how she can switch up lyrics by customizing the songs she performed on The Four.

Watch The Four on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on Thursdays.